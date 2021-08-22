Sunday, August 22, 2021
    Investors loses ₦20 billion w/w on decline in bellwether stocks

    Investors’ wealth in the Nigeria equity market shed ₦20 billion week-on-week following the bearish sentiment on
    bellwether stocks such as NESTLE, NB, MTNN, amongst others.
    Consequently, the All-Share Index shed 39.26 basis points, representing a decrease of 0.10% to close at 39,483.08,
    while the Market Capitalization lost ₦20.45 million, representing a decline of 0.10%, to close at ₦20.57 trillion.

    The negative sentiment was driven mainly by HONYFLOUR, which emerged as the best performing stock of the week with 46.34% growth, followed by PHARMDEKO with 44.50%
    growth.

    While DANGCEM, VITAFOAM, FCMB, DANGSUGAR, WAPCO and FBNH grew by 3.31%w/w, 3.23%w/w, 2.32%w/w, 2.00%w/w, 1.79%w/w and 1.37%w/w
    respectively, to be among the 36 appreciated stocks for the week.

    On the other hand, MEYER receded 66.10%w/w to led the losers’ chart, trailed by SCOA (-18.46%w/w), NESTLE (-9.09%w/w), NB (-8.77%w/w), FLOURMILL (-4.76%w/w), TOTAL
    (-1.97%), ACCESS (-1.10%w/w), GTCO (-0.53%w/w), ZENITHBANK (-0.41%) and MTNN (-0.06%w/w), as 33 stocks depreciated during the week.

    Afterward, only the Industrial Goods sector of the five major sectors had a positive sentiment with 1.85%w/w gain. While the Consumer Goods (-6.31%w/w), Oil & Gas (-1.23%w/w), Insurance (-0.96%w/w) and Banking (-0.82%w/w) declined, respectively.

    Meanwhile, a total of 866.54 billion shares valued at ₦12.26 billion in 17,291 deals were traded in the week, compared to 1.61 billion shares worth ₦12.59 billion in 18,621 deals traded in the prior week.
    Outlook: Amid the declining yields in the Fixed Income market, we anticipate positive bargain hunting from investors in the coming week.

