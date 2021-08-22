Lady working with MultiChoice shot dead over laptop

BY HASSAN MUAZAUGUST

A lady, suspected to be a worker with MultiChoice Nigeria, has been shot dead along LASU/Iba Road in Lagos State while heading to office.

The deceased was said to have been shot twice in the head by two men on a motorcycle after a struggle.

The two men, believed to be armed robbers, had demanded the submission of her laptop, but she refused to relinquish it.

She had just walked out of Post-Service Estate, where she lived, when she encountered the gunmen.

One of them whipped out a gun, shot her twice on the head and sped away.

An eyewitness said: “The lady works with MultiChoice and lives at Post-Service Estate.

“As she came out from the state, heading towards the bus stop to board a commercial bus, a commercial cyclist blocked her path.

“There were two men on the motorcycle.

“They shot her on the head.

“Following the gunshot, she fell to the ground.

“They grabbed the laptop and her handbag and sped off.”

The corpse of the lady was taken to Iba Police Station and then to the mortuary by her grieving father.

Some residents at the scene of the incident claimed that crimes, especially robberies, had escalated along the LASU/Iba routes in the aftermath of the #EndSARS Protest.

Our correspondent also learnt that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, aware of the escalating crimes along the axis, had deployed teams of policemen there.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer and Chief Superintendent of Police, Adekunle Ajisebutu, when contacted about the incident and other facts of the case, promised to get back to our correspondent, but never did as at press time.