At the end of the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Buhari on Thursday at the State House, Abuja, National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd) communicated the President Muhammadu Buhari’s vow to ensure a turnaround in the fortunes in the theatre of operations in the Northeast and to do whatever it took to ensure that he did not leave the country in a crisis state at the end of his term of office on May 29, 2023.

According to the NSA, the President also expressed readiness to make more changes in the security architecture of the country if warranted.

The NSA revealed that the main issues brought to the fore were the successes recorded in the theater of operations in the Northeast “owing to the relentless activity of the security agencies” and cited the recent unprecedented exodus of persons from the terrorist camp.

He attributed the successes to good cooperation, synergy and intelligence-sharing among the armed forces, with the advent of the new service chiefs and Inspector General of Police, noting that the President was pleased with the briefings he received.

In a related development, UN counter-terrorism chief, Vladimir Voronkov, told the Security Council on Thursday at UN headquarters, New York, that terrorist groups such as Al-Qaida and Islamic State had been exploiting the pandemic to use new technologies, including social media, to recruit and move into some of the world’s most fragile regions.

He noted that the world was currently witnessing a rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan “which could have far-reaching implications” around the globe.

According to the UN chief, the “Islamic State in the Greater Sahara” has killed several hundred civilians since the beginning of 2021 in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

He also warned that the group’s “West Africa Province” will likely gain from the weakening of Boko Haram, with additional spillover of terrorists and foreign fighters from Libya.

We commend the gallant and relentless of efforts of Nigeria’s security forces and the intelligence-based successes so far recorded in the Northeast.

We however warn that all hands must be on deck to ward off the growing threat from global terrorist groups such as the Islamic State which appears intent on further destabilizing the West African subregion.

Banditry and kidnapping are other major concerns which the current administration must tackle decisively to allow for improved socioeconomic wellbeing of citizens.