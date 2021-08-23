Thursday, August 26, 2021
More
    Political partiesNews Feature

    2021: Anambra Guber And Maduka’s Irresistible Charm

    By Naija247news
    0
    12

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Many are called but few are chosen.

    This is the case in Anambra State governorship election, where despite the multitude of candidates vying for the governorship polls, only few have dovetailed a roadmap to really turn the State around for good.

    Dr. Godwin Maduka is not just a governorship candidate, but one with panache and style, whose guber ambition has become an irresistible charm to the people of the State.

    From Awka to Idemilli down to Umuchukwu, Maduka and his running mate have carried a message of hope and restoration to the people of Anambra State. And this has translated to widespread acceptance of his ambition.

    He had taken the contest by storm, using his home town, Umuchukwu as a mirror for all to see, what he will achieve when he becomes governor of Anambra State.

    Maduka is the only governorship candidate, who prior to his entrance into the governorship contest had developed his community by building schools, courts, hospitals, roads, security formations. This feat is an attestation of his commitment to embark on infrastructural development of the State when elected as governor.

    Watchers of the coming election say he has brought gritz and razzmatazz to the Anambra guber contest by resorting to issues based campaigns, and has consistently propagated his passion and vision for a brand new Anambra State.

    Previous articleFG, Yobe Set Aside N12 Billion For 3 Livestock Centres
    Next articleGrazing Routes: Under Land Use Act, FG Only Controls FCT, Says Falana
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com