Anambra Guber: Ifeanyi Ubah Tackles Charles Soludo

In our quest to deepen our democracy which thrives on issue based and constructive deliberations, I have watched with keen interest, the mudslinging and needlessly disruptive comment made by Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the effect that a WAEC Certificate holder cannot govern Anambra State.

To the glory of God, having recently graduated with a 2.2 LL.B Hons from the Prestigious Baze University, Abuja by dint of hard-work ,I do not consider it necessary or feel the obsessive compulsion to flaunt my University Degree as it is not a prerequisite to contest for Governorship.

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, Richard Branson, etc all rose to the apex of success without degrees. It is also worthy of note to let Soludo know that those money bags he is anticipating to bankroll his campaign in Anambra are also not degree holders. In the same vein, those that gave him employment both in the past and present are also not degree holders. I am speaking the mind of other aspirants because I believe that anybody that wants to govern Anambra has the right to contest and should not be tongue-lashed because of a basic requirement by INEC.

The truth is that politics has evolved beyond uncouth aspersions and mud slinging. Having taken my time to carefully observe, study and analyze this statement, I have come to the conclusion that there is no justification in his statement as I personally believe that my formidable track record of achievements and wealth of experience as a private investor have earned me tremendous knowledge, skills and capacity to understand the multiple expectations of Anambrarians.

Prof. Soludo’s statement is a game of misdirection which seeks to distract us from focusing on robust policy arguments and constructive debates that will resolve the palpable crises of governance in Anambra State.

With the infrastructural decadence and what is happening in Anambra today, it is clear and evident that the state is in pain and in dire need of a leader that has a pragmatic and layman’s understanding of what governance is all about to redirect us to the path of sustainable and viable economic growth.

I sincerely retain the belief that the era of “textbook grammatical grandstanding” and theoretical politics is over in Anambra. Our people now want a leader with practicable ideas and dynamism to move the state forward. Ideas that will proffer sustainable solutions to the socio-economic problems beclouding the state due to bad governance brought to the fore by the present government.

In this regard, I am challenging Prof. Soludo to an open public manifesto debate with me. Let us put our manifestos out before the court of public opinion and adjudication so as to let the people decide their preferred candidate whose agenda resonates with the layman and electorate.

My manifesto which is tagged “Arise, a New Anambra is Possible” is a comprehensive road-map for the actualization of a New and Better Anambra that will open access to equal opportunities to all Anambrarians, guarantee quality infrastructural development, qualitative education, improved security and rapid industrialization in Anambra State.

Furthermore, I will also unveil my Policy Document tagged; The ANAMBRA SUSTAINABLE SOCIO ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION (A.S.S.E.T) which is an economic blueprint that incisively articulates and provides detailed Socio-Economic context/perspective on my Policy Thrust and Economic Roadmap for Anambra State.

Looking at how far we have come as a state, we cannot afford to go back to yesteryears of politics characterized by bitterness, avarice and verbal attacks. I am calling on Prof. Soludo to unveil his manifesto and engage the people of Anambra State constructively and objectively. I wish to further state, my readiness to fully sponsor such a debate within the next seven (7) days of presenting his manifesto.

Conclusively, elections and the debates that follow should be solely focused on issues that will be beneficial to the electorate, not about throwing everything, including the kitchen sink at each other. Our conduct during this pre-election period reflects our ability to perform our duties dutifully if/when elected into public office. I wish to implore every one of us to do the right thing with respect to ensuring that our campaigns are bereft of calumny and conducted in a proper and sane manner. I am rest assured that such a move will further solidify our democracy and entrench purposeful narratives that will change the tide of our polity positively.

Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah

Anambra South Senatorial District.