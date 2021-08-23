Attack leaves 9 dead, one injured in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government says an attack on Ungwan Dooh village in Zangon Kataf Local Government area of the state on Saturday, has resulted in the death of no fewer than nine persons.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement issued on Sunday that the attack, carried out by unidentified men, also led to the injury of one person.

He said the incident was reported to the Kaduna State government by troops of Operation Safe Haven, who responded to distress calls and mobilized to the area.

According to him, the assailants fled on sighting the troops.

” Nine corpses have been recovered so far, following a search of the village.

“One resident sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital; two houses were razed in the attack,”he added.

The Commissioner said that the troops had also rescued 12 persons while they were fleeing from the attackers.

He said that the troops were still carrying out search and rescue operations, and would disclose the exact number of casualties at the end of the exercise.

Aruwan said the Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who received the report with sadness, condemned the recent spate of devastating attacks in the area.

According to him, the acting Governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and sent condolences to their families.

The Commissioner said that Balarabe, who also wished the injured resident quick recovery, urged security agencies to conduct diligent investigations into the attack.

He said that the troops were working in the area and would update the public on further development.