Bandits kill 4, abduct 50 in Zamfara

The Police in Zamfara has confirmed that gunmen killed four persons and abducted 50 others in Goran Namaye town in Maradun Local Government Area.

The Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Shehu, made the disclosure to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

The bandits stormed the community in large numbers after midnight on Sunday. Police tactical operatives had been deployed.

The spokesman said Commissioner of Police, Yakubu Elkana has ordered an immediate search and rescue operation for the victims.

Shehu advised residents to remain calm, adding that the command is working with other security agencies to maintain law and order.

Zamfara has recorded several incidences of killings and abductions of villagers, travellers, farmers, traditional heads, security operatives government officials.