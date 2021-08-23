Thursday, August 26, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    Banned Naira Marley’s Song, “Coming” Played At Buhari’s Son’s Wedding (Video)

    By Naija247news
    0
    81

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Some social media users have called out the Hisbah police for not stopping the wedding party of, Yusuf, President Buhari’s son when Naira Marley’s banned song, “cumming” was played at the wedding party, IgbereTV reports.

    See the video below.


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_efW5-AFgc

    Previous articlePHOTO NEWS: Sit-at-home Pictures: Situation Report In South East.today Monday
    Next articlePHOTO NEWS: You are a complete failure, Abia state Ariaria International Market traders blasts Governor Okezie Ikpeazu .
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com