Some social media users have called out the Hisbah police for not stopping the wedding party of, Yusuf, President Buhari’s son when Naira Marley’s banned song, “cumming” was played at the wedding party, IgbereTV reports.
See the video below.
Some social media users have called out the Hisbah police for not stopping the wedding party of, Yusuf, President Buhari’s son when Naira Marley’s banned song, “cumming” was played at the wedding party, IgbereTV reports.
See the video below.
You must log in to post a comment.