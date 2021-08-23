Bearish sentiment grip Nigerian bourse as ASI dips by 0.12%

The Nigerian equity market open the new week on a negative note as bearish sentiments continue to cause price depreciation across various tickers on the bourse.

WAPCO, GTCO, OANDO, TRANSCORP, INTBREW, FCMB, ETERNA, UBN, FLOURMILSS, PZ printed losses with both NGX-ASI and market capitalization declining by 0.12 percent.

The NGX today recorded 21 gainers and 11 losers as market breadth turned positive.

→ Similarly, market activities closed on a lower note with the volume and value of stocks traded on the exchange depreciating by 24.68 percent and 36.26 percent respectively.

A total of 211.32 million units of shares valued at ₦2.02 billion were traded in 3,393 deals.

CHAMS led the volume chart, accounting for 22.71 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by GTCO (9.91%), HONEYFLOUR (6.89%), COURTVILLE (6.17%), and WEMABANK (4.90%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

GTCO topped the value chart accounting for 28.90 percent of the total value of trade on the exchange.

→ FTNCOCOA and PHARMDEKO topped the advancers’ list, as their share prices edged upward by 10.00 percent and 9.88 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, WAPCO led the losers’ table with its share price declining by 5.29 percent to close at ₦21.50 after opening the day at ₦22.70.