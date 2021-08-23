Joe Igbokwe, an aide to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has alleged a threat to his life by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Igbokwe alleged that IPOB was threatening his life because he is against the philosophy of the group and the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

In an open letter, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain described ESN as bandits bullying, threatening, killing, and destroying people of the Southeast.

Igbokwe addressed the letter to the Inspector General of Police, Anambra Police Commissioner, Commander of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, Igbo governors, House of Representatives members, and other stakeholders in the Southeast.

The letter reads partly: “A mother chicken says she is crying out to the world that a Kite stole her chick not because she can do anything to retrieve the stolen sibling but to let the world hear her voice. I am sure most of us would have seen the continuous threat to my life and the life of those of us who do not agree with the philosophy of IPOB and ESN bandits on Biafra agitation via armed struggle.

“Today they are getting bolder, threatening, bullying, killing, destroying and decimating the economy of Igboland. Today the bandits say they have power over life and death in Igboland. The bandits and Children of hate say they have banned me from coming to Igboland. The latest threat is that I should prepare to die. This is unacceptable in the 21st Century.

“Blind people should not lead people with eyes. People we do not know their upbringing, their pedigree, what they do for a living, who their fathers and their mothers we do not know are telling us they are the owners of Igboland. We cannot take this anymore. We will confront history. I will not allow Soap to enter my eyes when I have buckets of water with me. You do not tell the deaf and the dumb that war has started. When he sees others running he will join them.”

Recall that a self-acclaimed disciple of IPOB’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Simon Ekpa, had warned that Igbokwe should be ready to die because Kanu will soon see the light at the end of the tunnel.