Court orders resident doctors to suspend strike

The National Industrial Court, Abuja division, on Monday, ordered the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend its nationwide strike.

Recall that the doctors had on August 1 embarked on an indefinite strike over alleged irregular payment of salaries other issues.

Despite efforts by lawmakers to mediate between the federal government and NARD, the strike had continued to date.

The FG had also instituted a suit against the association demanding an order interlocutory injunction which would stop the striking doctors from continuing the industrial action.

In a ruling on the ex parte application on Monday, judge John Targema asked all parties in the suit to suspend all forms of hostilities pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

He said: “Having looked especially on the affidavit of extreme urgency, the grounds of the application, the affidavit in support of same and arguments of counsel for the applicant. I also weighed the submissions and arguments of counsel on the law as it stands on this application.

“It is hereby ordered that claimant/applicant and the defendant/respondent suspend all forms of hostilities forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”