Thursday, August 26, 2021
    Ex-Mozambique finance minister to be extradited to home country – South African justice dept.

    JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 – South Africa will extradite former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang to his home country, its justice department said in a statement on Monday, years after he was arrested in Johannesburg over his role in Mozambique’s $2 billion debt scandal.

    Chang, who denies wrongdoing, has been in custody in South Africa since 2018 while the government debated whether to send him back to Mozambique or the United States, which had also requested his extradition to face charges for his role in the affair. (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

