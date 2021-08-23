Jos Killings: Northern Groups Promote Violence by M-Belt Youths

Laments abandonment of region by FG, security agencies

Condemns continued killings of UniJos students

By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA

The Youth Wing of the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has taken a swipe at the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, over its position on the killing of some Ondo State-bound travellers in Jos, the Plateau State capital while accusing the group of fanning the embers of violence.

The Youth Wing of MBF noted that the outburst of CNG through its press conference on the killings was the symbol of appalling bigotry that is slowly eating up the soul of the nation.

Through a statement issued by Nasiru Jagaba, Emmanuel Zopmal and Chris Aba, respectively,

Chris Aba, respectively, the body called on CNG and other groups engaged in playing the script of their masters to stop this deceit of double standards that have become its acceptable ethics.

The Youth wondered why the CNG, which was silent on intermittent coldblooded murders on the Plateau and other parts of the North would only found its voice when some elements attacked travellers.

The Youth said it was unfortunate the CNG would quickly address the press on the incident and called for the arrest of Irigwe monarchs in the troubled areas shows that the group is engaged in fanning the embers of violence

The statement reads; ”The attention of the Youth Wing of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has been drawn to the press conference addressed by a group known as the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, on the recent attacks on travellers in Jos, Plateau State, last weekend.

”While we condemn the attacks and offer our heartfelt sympathies to victims and relations of the dead, we are appalled by CNG’s malevolent attempt at painting the unfortunate incident in religious and ethnic colouration.

‘Middle Belt Youths are surprised that despite the intermittent coldblooded murders on the Plateau and other parts of the North, the group only found its voice when some elements attacked travellers.

:’It is on record that not only Plateau State but the entire North has been turned into a river of bloodshed, with hundreds of communities decimated and thousands of innocent citizens killed without a whimper from the group.

”More worrisome, the deliberate attempt at demonising the Irigwe ethnic nationality as perpetrators of these killings has been orchestrated without any evidence.

”Not only were hundreds of homes reduced into rubble in five Irigwe communities, but no fewer than 76 Irigwe persons were also brutally murdered within a span of four days in the last two weeks without any attempt by the security forces to bring the killers to justice.

”While these murderers have been enmeshed in destroying lives, homes and vast swathes of farmlands, the CNG embraced silence and looked the other way.

”The CNG seems to be available for the highest bidder and only found its voice when the victims of the Saturday attack turned out to be Fulani people.

”That the CNG would quickly address the press on the incident and called for the arrest of Irigwe monarchs in the troubled areas shows that the group is engaged in fanning the embers of violence.

”As youths of the Middle belt region, there seems to be a veil over what truly happened in Jos last Saturday.

”If actually, the travellers were coming from Bauchi, it is incongruous that instead of passing through Bauchi Road; what were their reasons for preferring the Rukuba Road leading to Miango where Irigwe people were engaged in mass burial of their members that were killed?

”The Youth Wing of the Middle Belt Region calls on relevant security agencies to investigate thoroughly the circumstances surrounding this attack to determine whether one of the vehicles in the convoy was carrying a large cache of arms.

”We condemn the attempt by the CNG to label the Irigwe ethnic nationality as the perpetrators of these killings as they were deeply involved in the burial of their people killed by heartless herdsmen.

”The Irigwe people have rightly distanced themselves from the reprehensible and devious act and challenged the police to prove their culpability. It is now the responsibility of the police to me prove the culpability of the Irigwe people.

”We note with heavy hearts that despite outcries from communities and patriotic Nigerians calling on the Federal Government to halt further genocidal attacks on our communities, our people living in the Middle Belt region have been abandoned by the government and left to the mercy of their attackers.

”We are shocked that despite the horrifying cynosure of massacre unleashed on the Irigwe people and other ethnic nationalities in the Middle Belt Zone, the government and relevant security agencies have played the ostrich and refused to deploy genuine efforts at combating these murdering monsters.

”Arising from the bland disposition of security agencies in bringing to justice murderers of innocent Nigerians, the Middle Belt Youth Wing calls on CNG and other groups engaged in playing the script of their masters to stop this deceit of double standards that have become its acceptable ethics.

”The CNG through its press conference is the symbol of appalling bigotry that is slowly eating up the soul of our nation.

”We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop applying different standards in resolving the security challenges confronting our nation. The blood that flows in the veins of both Irigwe and Fulani people is still red in colour and represents our common humanity.

”The Middle Belt Youth Wing calls on security agencies to put members of the CNG under serious security watch as their press conference has the potential of undermining and threatening the peace of not only the North but Nigeria at large.

”We are quick to call the attention of the government on the continued killings of university students in Jos. Government should do everything to halt further unwarranted attacks on innocent citizens.

”We further call on the Federal Government to take a closer look at the comments credited to a Sheikh who threatened retaliation in the event the government fails to handle the matter. Government must be just to all sides if it is committed to dealing with insecurity in the country.

”The Middle Belt Youths are aware that there are plots to subjugate our people and enthrone the Fulani as masters over our people.

”We shall resist such devious efforts within our constitutional rights. Nigerians must not allow themselves to be deceived by the hypocrisy of the CNG that is famed for its double standards.

