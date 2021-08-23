JUST IN: Paul Okoye yet to get divorce papers, says lawyer

Lawyer to Nigerian singer Paul Okoye said the musician is yet to be served with the divorce petition filed by his wife Anita.

Barrister Somadina Eugene Okorie of Senocean Law Practice, counsel to Paul Okoye said this in an interview with E-Nigeria.

“I don’t think this subject is worth breaking a sweat on, since as I talk with you, I’m yet to receive a brief touching the news already in circulation.

‘’If the story is real, I would have been briefed by now and this is devoid of sentiments,” he said.

A divorce petition filed by Anita at the Federal High Court Abuja leaked on the internet Friday, with many surprised by the turn of events.

Anita and Paul met at the University of Abuja and dated for 10 years before getting married in 2014.

The marriage has been blessed with three kids, including a set of twins.

Anita in the petition requires that Paul Okoye file his response to the grounds of the divorce.

According to pulseng.com which first reported the story, Anita filed five grounds of divorce, stating that the marriage has broken down irretrievably.

The grounds are:

*They no longer share mutual conjugal relationship as husband and wife

*Lack of Spousal support

*Lack of communication as a couple

*Irreconcilable differences

*Extreme indifference towards her feelings

The mother of three said in the petition that their relationship went cold and all attempts to savour what was left of it, was met with stiff resistance.

Meanwhile, Anita was reported to have relocated to the U.S, along with her children.

Paul Okoye, a.k.a Rudeboy, has kept a disquieting quiet over the divorce reports.

Anita also has not reacted as the report leaked.

Last November, no one suspected anything wrong when Paul Okoye celebrated Anita, as she clocked 32.

In a famous post, in which he also shared a throwback photo of the couple, Okoye wrote:

‘I celebrate you

❤ @anita_okoye

❤Happy sweetest birthday to you

🎂

🍾 May the good lord continue to bless you as a mother and a wife

🙏

❤ May success and good health continue to find you as we celebrate you

🥳

🎉… HAPPY BIRTHDAY

❤

❤ luv you #mamaejima

Back then in gwagwalada #2004

😂 dis my neck

🤣 happy birthday @anita_okoye

❤

❤

❤’ he wrote.

Anita has an LLB in Law from the University of Abuja and a Master’s degree in Oil and Gas from the University of Dundee, Scotland.