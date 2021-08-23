Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has described calls to divide Nigeria as unpatriotic and advised the media to stop giving voice to such agitators.

Masari spoke in Kaduna, weekend, while receiving awards from Nagarta, a Kaduna-based Amplitude Modulation radio station, weekend.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Information, AbdulKarim Sirika, the governor said the media had a greater role to play to keep Nigeria united in the face of calls for secession and break up of the country.

He said: “God in His wisdom brought us together in different tribes and religions in this country and there is beauty in our diversity, as well as there is strength in our population, hence the need for us to remain united.

“We have gone too far as a united country to go our separate ways. Those calling for disunity, secession and break up of this country are either ignorant or enemies of the country.

“Therefore, the media should stop promoting them and giving them voice to spread hate and disunity,” he said.

The governor appreciated Nagarta Radio for the honour done on him and pledged to continue to contribute his quota to the unity and development of the country.

While presenting the Award of Excellence and Jigon Demokradiyan Arewa (Icon of Northern Democracy) awards to the governor, General Manager of Nagarta Radio, Abdulmalik Addy, said the awards were in recognition of Governor Masari’s sterling leadership qualities.

“The governor has, despite the security challenges in Katsina State, recorded milestone achievements in education, infrastructure and health, among others.

“Nagarta Radio has in the last 17 years, promoted peace among the people, but finance remains the major challenge of the media .We call on both state and federal governments to support the media to deliver its role of promoting peace,” he said.