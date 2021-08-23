Newspaper Retracts And Apologizes To Hon Emeka Chinedu Over Reps Bill

The foremost Vanguard Newspapers has, on Friday, August 20, 2021, retracted the publication of July 6, 2021, entitled: “PDP Rep Sponsors Bill to Jail unlawful Protesters for five years”.

In a publication of Friday August 20, 2021, entitled: “RETRACTION”, the Vanguard Newspapers stated as follows:

“in the Tuesday, July 6, 2021 edition of VANGUARD, we published a story in which we credited Mr. Emeka Martins, a federal Lawmaker representing Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency, as proposing a bill to Jail unlawful Protesters for five years.

“One of the Provisions of the bill, entitled ‘an ACT to Amend the Criminal Code Act, CAP 38, laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, to further preserve the sanctity of human life and property , and to provide specifically for mob action, prescribe punishment and other matters connected therewith’, which has since withdrawn, States that “Any person who takes part in a mob action is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for five years”. We have since discovered that the bill meant MOB and not PROTESTERS. We, hereby, retract the story and apologize to Mr. Martins”, it concluded.

It will be recalled that a well intended Bill sponsored by the Honorable member representing the good people of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Emeka Martins Chinedu, that seeks to Amend the Criminal Code ACT, CAP 38, laws of the Federation, in order to

prevent wanton destruction of property and killing of innocent Nigerians through MOB ACTION (JUNGLE JUSTICE), unexpectedly generated Nationwide Protests and controversies as a result of misconception emanating from a wrongly shaped Narrative by the Vanguard Newspapers.

NNAMDI UKASANYA,

SA(MEDIA & PUBLICITY) TO HON. EMEKA MARTINS CHINEDU (MHR)