PIA: Ijaw youths deny plan on one-million man march protest

IJAW youths from the six states of the Niger Delta region, Sunday, denied plans to embark on a one-million-man march protest against the passage and signing of the Petroleum Industrial Act, PIA.

The youths, under the aegis of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, said that though they were angered by the passage and signing of the PIB into law, a protest march was not on the agenda of the IYC but open to a town hall meeting with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, over the provision of the Act

National Spokesman of the IYC, Ebilade Ekerefe, said: “The IYC is not planning any protest, but we are aware of civil society organisations planning to carry out civil protests in Abuja against the daylight robbery meted on the Niger Delta people.

If that happens, we shall be in solidarity with them. What we said is that President Buhari and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources should not come to the Niger Delta region for now because of the alleged roles they played in the signing of the PIA which has resulted in palpable anger of the people.

“But if they do, we can assure them that they will be greeted with boos and cheers. It will not be the first time such disgraceful treatment will be meted on leaders.

“The only way out is for the Minister of State to come back to his region and organise town hall meetings with stakeholders and explain why the agreed 10 per cent was reduced to a meagre three per cent. Until that is done, our position still stands.”