The group insists that Tinubu is the ideal candidate to succeed Buhari.

Supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the aegis of ‘Tinubu Support Group (TSG),’ have hit back at Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State who asked Tinubu to leave the 2023 presidential race for the children he has groomed.

Bello who has since declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidency, had said: “Tinubu has paid his dues, and with all respect as a son to him, my simple advice is that it is time for him to allow his children to take over the mantle of leadership.”

In a statement titled: ‘Your failure in governance has betrayed the Not-too-young-to-Run Campaign-TSG replies Yahaya Bello,’ which was signed by the Director- General of the TSG, Umar Ibrahim, in Abuja, on Sunday, the group says Governor Bello has been a disgrace and failure at governance.

The statement reads in part: “All Nigerians can attest to the fact that Governor Bello of Kogi State is a disgrace to the Not-too-Young-to-Run campaign.

“How do we commit a great nation such as Nigeria to a so-called youthful governor who was given an opportunity to lead his state and he messed things up?

“It is on record that you, Governor Bello, remain the governor with the highest number of months of unpaid salaries, and non-performance despite the huge sums of both internal and federally-generated revenues.

“We advise that you channel all your efforts into begging and praying for forgiveness for all the sufferings you have inflicted on the good people of Kogi state, rather than eyeing the presidency.”

TSG insists that Tinubu is the most qualified and competent candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Tinubu and Bello belong in the same All Progressives Congress (APC) party.