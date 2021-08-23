VIDEO: Condition Of Nigeria Airways 18yrs After It Packed Up

Nigeria Airways Ltd., more commonly known as Nigeria Airways, was a Nigerian airline. The company was founded in 1958 after the dissolution of West African Airways Corporation (WAAC).

It held the name WAAC Nigeria until 1971, when it was rebranded to the name it had until it ceased operations in 2003.

Parent company: Government of Nigeria (100%)

Key people: Peter Gana (CEO) (at the time of closure)