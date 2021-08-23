Thursday, August 26, 2021
    Widow of Nigeria’s first military ruler, Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, dies at 97

    By Naija247news
    Widow of Nigeria’s first military ruler, Lady Victoria Nwanyiocha Aguiyi-Ironsi, is dead.

    A close family friend disclosed that she died at 5.00am on Monday, exactly one day after her friend, age mate and wife of the former Premier of Eastern Nigeria, Adanma Okpara, died.

    Her husband, Gen. Johnson Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi, was the first Nigerian military head of state; and he was in office from January 17, 1966 till July 29, 1966.

    He was killed in Ibadan in a counter-coup led by Gen. Murtala Mohammed, also deceased.

    Born on 21st November, 1923, Lady Ironsi was the second First Lady of Nigeria from January 17, 1966 to July 29, 1966.

    She never stopped working for Nigeria, Buhari mourns Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi
    She married Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi as a student of Holy Rosary Convent School, Okigwe, in 1953.

    When our correspondent visited her Ogurube Layout, Umuahia residence, her son, Ambassador Thomson Aguiyi-Ironsi, was not available.

    However, when contacted by telephone, he simply said he will be speaking on the incident soon.

    Lady Aguiyi-Ironsi was born in November 1923; while her friend, Adanma Okpara, was born in June 1924.

