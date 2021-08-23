Thursday, August 26, 2021
    Woolworths to drop South Africa CEO position when Rylands retires

    JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) – Retailer Woolworths Holdings (WHLJ.J) said on Monday it will continue to operate without a chief executive for its South Africa operations when incumbent CEO steps down, as it streamlines its operations.

    Zyda Rylands, who is also an executive director of the group, has decided to retire on Sept. 30 for personal reasons, but at the request of the board has agreed to remain with the group through to 2024, Woolworths said.

    “For the remainder of her tenure, she will focus her energies and her passion on leading the WSA (Woolworths South Africa) Foods business, which she has been instrumental in growing and positioning as an industry-leading food retailer,” it added.

    Not retaining the South Africa chief executive position follows the group’s review of its leadership structure for the home business, Woolworths, which also sells clothes in South Africa and Australia said.

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Tomasz Janowski

