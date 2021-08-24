By Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SWAGA) has said that the presidency position should not be limited to the age of aspirants or the search for a youthful president.

Senator Dayo Adeyeye, coordinator and chairman of the group in a chat with Daily Independent said that Aswaju Bola Tinubu, the candidate they are projecting is not stopping any youth from aspiring for the highest political office in the land if they desire.

While urging Nigerians to elect a presidential candidate who is progressive and modern in thinking, he said that cases abound of youths who are conservative and evil in their reasoning and left governance worse than they met it.

“Some people have been saying Nigeria needs a youthful president in 2023. Nobody has ever prevented anybody from contesting. Even when people do zoning, it is in the mind. It is not written anywhere”.

“So, you are free to come out and contest. In the 2019 elections, Omoyele Sowore, Kingsley Moghalu all came out to contest. Who prevented them from contesting? Now, in America, a minimum of 15 to 20 parties contest, you only hear of two- Democrats and Republicans. There is even a Communist party that contests election up till now”.

“Nobody is preventing any young man from contesting. But we have also seen old men who have been more progressive in their ideas versus very young men who have been very conservative and evil in their ideas. It is not a question of age”.

“In this country, we have a governor, a young man who said he doesn’t believe in COVID-19. So being progressive, being modern and ability to think reasonably is not a function of your age” he said.