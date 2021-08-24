Come 2023, I will be called President Tunde Bakare

Following speculations that he has already thrown his hat in the ring to contest the 2023 presidential election, Pastor Tunde Bakare says he will either be President Tunde Bakare or remain Pastor Tunde Bakare post-2023, stressing that his initials will be PTB either way.

The Serving Overseer of the Lagos-based Citadel Global Community Church, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, asserted that he is “terribly shocked” by the “gross failure” in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated the country is at the precipice and that many things currently happening in the country have not been seen before, adding that Nigeria has a way of bouncing back.

The running mate to Buhari in the 2011 presidential election stated that this is not the Nigeria he had envisioned, pointing out that Nigerians, including himself, were hopeful about the change promised by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is not the Nigeria we envisioned not only as young people but in the recent past. It is as if we are again at the precipice but Nigeria has a way of bouncing back; we are full of hope that God Almighty will help us. We are in a very perplexing situation as a nation. Many things that we didn’t see before are happening now. Even the president himself said so that nothing worries or bothers him like what is happening in the north-east, especially the banditry and kidnapping,” Bakare said.

When asked to assess Buhari’s administration in the past six years, the fiery preacher cited an analogy of a six-year-old child who is still crawling, noting that the country needs “political medicare” to resolve its myriad of problems.

“A six-year-old child that is still crawling has problems. You want to examine or call the doctors to come in or a pediatrician, you say that this child was given birth to six years ago but it is crawling, just moving on its buttocks, not running, not walking, something is wrong. If we are going to assess, we need a serious political medicare. There is no problem that is devoid of solutions,” he said.