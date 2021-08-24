A Federal Government and Anambra State government One – Stop Shop and Shared Multi – Function and Digital Industrial Machines Facility has been commissioned.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in company of Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, performed the commissioning ceremony at Osile, Ogbunike in Oyi Council Area.

Commissioning the facility, Vice President Osinbajo recalled that the facility would have been commissioned, but for several delays due to COVID-19, noting that the target of the federal government is to provide one shared facility in every state, to eliminate the cumbersome idea of getting the needed machinery and equipments.

While stating that the federal government has established MSME clinics in 27 States of the federation, Vice President Osinbajo reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens including the economic sustainability plan, 75 billion naira support scheme, among others, emphasizing that the leather facility has monthly production of 96000 shoe soles, 44000 slippers and others.

He concluded by thanking Anambra state government for supporting the facility, assuring that government agencies will leverage on the establishment of the project.

According to Governor Obiano, the facility is Nigeria’s most modern SME complex, stressing that Anambra has never being an average state under his watch, as it has capacity to produce shoes comparable to the ones made in Europe.

He said that nine agencies stood behind the project, under one roof to make it a reality, noted that it is an interface between dream and opportunity, urging interested persons to step forward and come together with their designs, aided by the machines, as the facility is a fully automated process of shoe making.

Governor Obiano continued that one of the machines has the capacity to produce 1500 shoes per hour, saying that the cargo airport is less than 1 km from the facility to offer services, pointing out that ASBA as an agency has fulfilled the reasons of setting it up, by actively fertilising entrepreneurial spirit in parts of the state, just as he expressed optimism that government agencies will patronise the facility.

Speaking, the Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, Mariam Katagum who congratulated MSMEs across the country, said that the project is a testimony to the commitment of the federal government to supporting MSMEs and Empowering Nigerians, calling on the management of the hub, to ensure its growth seamless.

Earlier in his speech, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Small Business Agency, Chief Clement Chukwuka said that they have vigorously pursued it’s mandate to be the best among its peers in Nigeria and consistently strive towards being a veritable engine of growth and development in the areas of the micro, small and medium enterprises bracket in the state by providing single digit funding, capacity building, business advisory Services, develop MSMEs clusters and concept of cooperatives funding, among others.

He recalled that on first August 2021, Anambra State was awarded the best MSME supportive state in Nigeria, pointing out that the agency judiciously utilized the two billion naira MSME fund from Central Bank, thanked the governor and the federal for their support, asking the Vice President to consider the production of some military and para-military shoes from the digital facility as a way of encouragement and creation of market to the dynamic shoe maker.