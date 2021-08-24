Lawan Denies $10m Bribe Allegation Against Senators, Reps

By Wale Odunsi

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan says the allegation that $10million was offered to the National Assembly to influence the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is false.

It was alleged that the leadership of the federal legislaure got the money to approve three per cent host community development fund.

Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila were mentioned in the accusation.

The PIB was signed into law on August 16 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawan condemned the spread of what he called misinformation against the government and the lawmakers.

He spoke to reporters after a closed door meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

The Yobe Senator described how “people say anything” about the President, the administration and legislators as “part of the intangible dividends of democracy”.

“Somebody said 10 million dollars was given to the Speaker and the Senate President to give to members of the National Assembly to pass three per cent host community development fund.

“Those kinds of unwarranted, false and fake information being fed to the Nigerian public, and the danger people will face, is you cause unnecessary damage to the reputation of people,’’ he said.

Lawan recalled taking someone to court about three months ago for libel.

He said though there is freedom of expression, Nigerians should always think positive about their leaders and the government.