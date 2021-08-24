• Seeks cooperation of retired senior military officers in fight against insurgency in N/E region

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor has declared that the Nigeria Army is not ruling out an inside collaborator in the attack on Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) earlier on Tuesday.

While reacting to the early hour’s attack on NDA that led to the death of one Officer and the abduction of a Major, the CDS said that the incident is worrisome and the military is looking into it with keen interest adding that the attack is like robbers entering a house with the knowledge of an insider

The Chief Of Defence Staff, (CDS), General Lucky Irabor also said that the experience and ideas of retired Senior Military Officers will go a long way in tackling insurgency and other criminality in the North-East subregion and country at large.

General Irabor stated this in Yola, on Tuesday as part of his programs to meet Retired Senior Military Officers in the geo-political zones of the country worried by the security challenges faced in the country particularly in the North-East sub-region.

The Yola meeting is the fifth zone the CDS is holding with the Retired Senior officers.

General Irabor in an interview with Journalists shortly after declaring the meeting opened said that the military is doing its best to crack down on the insurgents, bandits and other criminality saying that the recent surrendering of some Boko Haram members is a sign that the combined efforts the military.

While assuring Nigerians that in no distance time, Nigeria will be safe for all adding that the meeting with retired senior officers is to tap their wealth of experience and advice in the fight against insurgency and other criminality in Nigeria.

On the repentant Boko Haram, the CDS said that the military has taken necessary measures to ensure that they did not go back to crime.

Earlier, the Commander, 23 Brigade, Brigadier General Aminu Garba who represented the GOC 3 Div said that the contemporary security challenges in the region call for a holistic approach that entails all hands to be on the desk including the retired senior military Officers.

He added that their knowledge of the area since they are all from this region will be of great help in combating crime and criminality in the zone.