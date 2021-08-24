NGX halt losses as NGX-ASI gain by 0.07%

Lagos bourse halted losses as positive sentiments returned to the market and bargain hunting continues.

Price appreciation in DANGSUGAR, ZENITHBANK, WAPCO, FBNH, GTCO, UCAP, ETI, HONEYFLOUR, MBENEFIT, CHIPLC were responsible for NGX-ASI and market capitalization edging higher by 0.07 percent and 0.06 percent respectively. The NGX recorded 17 gainers and 18 losers as market breadth turned marginally negative.

→ However, market activities closed on a lower note with the volume and value of stocks traded on the exchange depreciating by 6.87 percent and 28.37 percent respectively.

A total of 196.80 million units of shares valued at ₦1.43 billion were traded in 3,881 deals.

COURTVILLE led the volume chart, accounting for 11.41 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by SOVRENINS (10.83%), WEMABANK (8.61%), UBA (7.90%), and FBNH (5.51%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

SEPLAT topped the value chart accounting for 19.93 percent of the total value of trade on the exchange.

→ MORRISON and REGALINS topped the advancers’ list, as their share prices edged upward by 10.00 percent and 9.52 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, FTNCOCA led the losers’ table with its share price declining by 9.09 percent to close at ₦0.40 after opening the day at ₦0.44.