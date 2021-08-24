Omo-agege Repeats False Claim About Buhari’s Records

ON Saturday, Deputy President of the Senate Ovie Omo-Agege repeated the APC cliché about ‘Buhari change’ which Nigerians’ reality and credible data have contradicted.

At a lecture held in Lagos during the weekend, the deputy Senate president declared that Nigerians were worse off six years ago before Buhari came to power.

“Buhari promised change, and he brought change, introducing new policies that encouraged domestic production of what we consume and cutting down imports of goods that we can produce locally.

“Under his watch, we now consume made-in-Nigeria rice and other locally produced commodities, and today Nigeria is on course to self-sufficiency in food production. In the process, millions of jobs have been created in the agricultural sector.

He also changed our politics, and once more, the people’s priorities have become the government’s priorities,” he said.

Omo-Agege, represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Yomi Odunuga at the eighth annual lecture organised by the Afrikanwatch Network Communications at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, said that Buhari administration had prepared Nigeria for a more sustainable and inclusive economy as well as a prosperous nation.

But this claim is contradicted by hard facts and data.

For instance, according to the World Bank Data, Nigeria’s productivity level under President Buhari has dropped by 11.2 per cent between 2015 and 2020.

Six years ago, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product was $486 billion, and by 2020, the GDP has come down to $432 billion, despite Buhari’s promised change.