Osinbajo distances self from Dele Momodu’s 2023 Presidential Campaigns

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has distanced himself from a flurry of activities insinuating that he’s contesting for president come 2023.

Amongst the carrier of the flurry of activities was renowned publisher and social commentator Dele Momodu, who posted a series of campaign-related videos and banners on his Instagram page. Although, he has now deleted them.

Contrary to the insinuation that he’s contesting to succeed his principal President Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo, in a statement seen by Newsrand, made known that he was yet to declare his interest in the forthcoming general elections.

The statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, reads partly: “Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians.”

In the statement, Osinbajo appealed to those involved to desist from such publications while “we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, and the enthronement of peace and prosperity in the land.”

It would be recalled that Osinbajo became the vice president in 2015 after Buhari won the presidential race in the same year.