Thursday, August 26, 2021
    PDP will produce Nigeria’s next President in 2023- Atiku boasts

    Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has declared that the party would come back to power in 2023.
    He noted that the party should be strengthened to take over power from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023.
    He said this during his visit to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin on Tuesday.
    He disclosed that the meeting with Obaseki “centred on governance, current issues in the country and how to strengthen” the former ruling party ahead of 2023.
    On his part, Obaseki commended Atiku for his leadership and support during the last election in the state.
    He said: “I cannot thank you enough for the leadership that you continue to provide; the counsel you gave me during my electioneering, the private conversations, and the assistance you rendered to me when we joined the party.
    “We had challenges, but you stepped up and threw your weight behind the resolution of the issues.”

