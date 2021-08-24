Igbo Man Engr. Charles Njoku contesting House of Assembly Election in Germany
he wrote on his wall:-
I have officially flagged off my campaign for a Seat in the House of Assembly (Stadtrat).
Our campaign is anchored on the following Themen:-
1- Diversity, Equal Right, Social Justice & Effective Inclusion
2- Law & Order
3- Family friendly concept
4- Digitalized & Handicap friendly public areas.
5- Public Dialogue for a collective Solution.
Charles Njoku
www.charlesnjoku.de
email- wahlkampf@charlesnjoku.de
facebook – @charlesnjokuSTADE
instagram- @charles.stade
twitter- @CharlesNjokuDE
