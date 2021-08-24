Igbo Man Engr. Charles Njoku contesting House of Assembly Election in Germany

he wrote on his wall:-

I have officially flagged off my campaign for a Seat in the House of Assembly (Stadtrat).

Our campaign is anchored on the following Themen:-

1- Diversity, Equal Right, Social Justice & Effective Inclusion

2- Law & Order

3- Family friendly concept

4- Digitalized & Handicap friendly public areas.

5- Public Dialogue for a collective Solution.





Charles Njoku

www.charlesnjoku.de

email- wahlkampf@charlesnjoku.de

facebook – @charlesnjokuSTADE

instagram- @charles.stade

twitter- @CharlesNjokuDE