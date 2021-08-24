Thursday, August 26, 2021
    [PHOTOS] Igbo Man Charles Njoku Contesting House Of Assembly Election In Germany

    Igbo Man Engr. Charles Njoku contesting House of Assembly Election in Germany

    he wrote on his wall:-
    I have officially flagged off my campaign for a Seat in the House of Assembly (Stadtrat).

    Our campaign is anchored on the following Themen:-
    1- Diversity, Equal Right, Social Justice & Effective Inclusion
    2- Law & Order
    3- Family friendly concept
    4- Digitalized & Handicap friendly public areas.
    5- Public Dialogue for a collective Solution.


    Charles Njoku
    www.charlesnjoku.de
    email- wahlkampf@charlesnjoku.de
    facebook – @charlesnjokuSTADE
    instagram- @charles.stade
    twitter- @CharlesNjokuDE

