Speaker Of Kebbi Assembly Impeached

Hon. Ismaila Abdulmummuni Kamba, speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly and his deputy, Muhammadu Buhari Aliyu, have been impeached.

Twenty out of the 24 members of the assembly endorsed the impeachment.

Muhammad Abubakar Lolo, member representing Bagudo West, has been sworn in as the new speaker while the new deputy speaker is Mohammaed Usman Zuru, member representing Zuru constituency.

The lawmakers reportedly sat at a secret location after breaking into the speaker’s office to seize the mace.

After the sitting, they proceeded to the floor of the house where the Clark, Ahmed Usman Bunza, announced Lolo as the new speaker and Zuru as the new deputy speaker.

Fielding questions from journalists, the Chairman Committee for Information, Muhammed Tukur, said they did not impeach the former speaker for any wrongdoing, adding that they removed him because they only wanted to effect change of leadership in the assembly.

On whether the executive arm of government influenced their action, Tukur said 21 out of the 24 members of the assembly endorsed the impeachment, arguing that the change of leadership was purely members decision.

“21 out of the 24 of us signed for the impeachment.

Nobody, influenced our decision, those that signed are the members responsible for the removal of the former speaker and his deputy.”

“We did not change the former principal officers of the assembly because they were found wanting but we only we wanted to effect change in leadership.”