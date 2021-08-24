Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Tuesday said the Boko Haram sect has attacked him more than 50 times.

The governor said this in an interactive session with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said over 100,000 Borno indigenes have been killed in the 12-year-old insurgency in the North East.

The governor, who also disclosed that 2,600 insurgents had surrendered, added that the figure included children, wives, and other family members of the former fighters.

He said among those that surrendered were innocent people who were forcefully conscripted to join the Boko Haram sect, while some are teenagers. Zulum said the Borno State Government was not contemplating to give the repentant terrorists any dime for relinquishing the sect.

The governor, who said he discussed the report of the surrender of Boko Haram insurgents with the President, said he did not see any reason why those who surrendered should be rejected.

There has been mixed reactions over the issue of repentant insurgents who have begged for forgiveness.While some said they should be pardoned, other have demanded their prosecution.