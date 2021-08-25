2023: Osinbajo, Ganduje Posters Flood Kano Streets

Posters indicating a pairing of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for the 2023 presidential elections have flooded the streets of Kano city.

The posters with pictures of both and inscription such as, ‘Osinbajo-Ganduje Alliance (OGA)’, ‘For Better Nigeria’, and ‘OGA Na Master’, were spotted in strategic locations across the state.

They were posted during the weekend when dignitaries came en masse to Kano state for the wedding of the son of President Muhammadu Buhari to the daughter of the Emir of Bichi as well as the coronation of the Emir.

The posters were around the popular Airport road roundabout, which connects to Katsina road and leads to Bichi town, venue of the wedding and coronation.

They were also seen at places like Ahamdu Bello, Murtala Muhammad way, Kano club roundabout, Independence way roundabout, among others.

Political observers in Kano have been muting the idea of Osinbajo and Ganduje presidency as an alternative if Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an ally of both, does not succeed, with his presidential ambition.

Leaders of the alliance support group, Oluleke Mose and Bello Adamu Mohammed told journalists that they endorsed the candidature of the duo for a united and better Nigeria.

“We believe that if power rotates to the South, Osinbajo is best placed to unite, heal and inspire our great nation.”

“We also firmly believe that Ganduje’s antecedents as Governor of Kano make him the perfect Northern vice presidential candidate to Osinbajo; one who will advance and protect the interests of a Northern Nigeria plagued by poverty and insecurity,” they said.

Daily Trust reports, however, that both the VP and Governor Ganduje have not formally indicated any interest in vying for the presidential election come 2023.