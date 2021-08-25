Wednesday, August 25, 2021
More
    Political partiesNews Feature

    2023: Why Southern Politicians Will Support Tambuwal presidency – Northern Youth

    By Naija247news
    0
    22

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The northern youth group agitating for Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to run for the presidency in 2023 have given the reason why they feel southern Nigerians will likely support Tambuwal.

    According to the group, the bad policies of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has cleared the coast for a widely accepted person like Tambuwal to get the mantle of leadership of the country easily.

    Addressing journalists in Gombe, the Northeast coordinator of the group, Ibrahim Mohammed Inuwa, along with his Gombe State counterpart, Jamilu Inuwa, the group said southern Nigerians are only agitating for the presidency because the current government of Muhammadu Buhari has completely shut them out from the administration of the country.

    Jamilu Inuwa said, southern Nigerians just want to be carried along in the administration of the country and not the current situation where they don’t occupy any key political positions in the country.

    According to him, “what is happening now is not that southern Nigerians really want to rule Nigeria. They fear marginalization which they already face in this current administration.

    “They feel neglected and want to be involved in government and not really to grab the leadership of the country.

    “I believe that whoever comes from the north and will carry them along, they will forget about the presidency. They will follow whoever grabs the power and they will be involved in ruling the country”, he stated.

    Previous articleOsun APC Crisis Deepens As Aregbesola Loyalists Arraign In Court For Assault, Conspiracy
    Next articleFailure Rating: Lukman Tackles Jega, Says Only PDP Failed
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com