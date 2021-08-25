The northern youth group agitating for Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to run for the presidency in 2023 have given the reason why they feel southern Nigerians will likely support Tambuwal.

According to the group, the bad policies of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has cleared the coast for a widely accepted person like Tambuwal to get the mantle of leadership of the country easily.

Addressing journalists in Gombe, the Northeast coordinator of the group, Ibrahim Mohammed Inuwa, along with his Gombe State counterpart, Jamilu Inuwa, the group said southern Nigerians are only agitating for the presidency because the current government of Muhammadu Buhari has completely shut them out from the administration of the country.

Jamilu Inuwa said, southern Nigerians just want to be carried along in the administration of the country and not the current situation where they don’t occupy any key political positions in the country.

According to him, “what is happening now is not that southern Nigerians really want to rule Nigeria. They fear marginalization which they already face in this current administration.

“They feel neglected and want to be involved in government and not really to grab the leadership of the country.

“I believe that whoever comes from the north and will carry them along, they will forget about the presidency. They will follow whoever grabs the power and they will be involved in ruling the country”, he stated.