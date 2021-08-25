Attack On NDA Can’t Dampen Morale Of Our Military– Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the attack launched on the facility of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday, rather than throw a dampener into the morale of the Armed Forces as it is intended to, will buoy their determination to make a decisive end to criminality in the country.

The President who spoke through a statement by Femi Adesina, his media aide, noted that the attack, which led to the loss of lives, came at a time that the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other types of criminals on the retreat.

He said the heinous action would accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity, which members of the Armed Forces are solidly resolved to accomplish in the shortest possible time.

While commiserating with the families who lost their loved ones, he prayed God to comfort them, vowing that the deceased would not die in vain, as the degenerate act would have consequences that will eventually clean the country of vermin, and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts.

The President thanked all Nigerians who value and appreciate the efforts of our military, and urged those playing hateful politics with the dastardly act to desist, noting that rather than recriminations, this is the time for all patriots and people of goodwill to support and encourage those who are in the vanguard of the battle against wickedness in the land.

Recall that bandits had launched an attack on the NDA facility, situated in Kaduna State, killing two military personnel and abducting one.

While the action has been condemned in its entirety by many Nigerians, the military high command has since launched a man-hunt for the abducted personnel.