Bears return to Lagos bourse as NGX-ASI decline by 0.03%

The bears resumed on the Lagos bourse as negative sentiments prevailed on the market today.

Price depreciation in DANGSUGAR, ZENITHBANK, OANDO, FBNH, GTCO, STERLNBANK, TRANSCORP, ETI, ETRANZACT, MBENEFIT, PHARMDECKO, UNITYBNK, ACADEMY, CHAMS ensured the NGX-ASI and market capitalization edged lower by 0.03 percent and 0.02 percent respectively.

The NGX recorded 17 gainers and 19 losers with market breadth remaining negative.

→ Meanwhile, market activities closed with the volume of stocks traded on the exchange appreciating marginally by 0.87 percent and value of stocks traded on the exchange depreciating by 27.33 percent. A total of 198.33 million units of shares valued at ₦1.05 billion were traded in 3,336 deals.

SOVRENINS led the volume chart, accounting for 24.40 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by MBENEFIT (13.66%), JAIZBANK (5.50%), REGALINS (4.54%), and TRANSCORP (3.50%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

MTNN topped the value chart accounting for 14.70 percent of the total value of trade on the exchange.

→ CAPHOTEL and ETERNA topped the advancers’ list, as their share prices edged upward by 10.00 percent, while ACADEMY led the losers’ table with its share price declining by 9.76 percent to close at ₦0.37 after opening the day at ₦0.41.