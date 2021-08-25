Benue 2023: PDP guber aspirants caution against campaigns of insult, abuse

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governorship aspirants on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State have cautioned all aspirants and their supporters against engaging in insults and abuse against anybody during their campaigns.

The Chairman of the PDP governorship aspirants in Benue State, Hon Chile Igbauwa, stated this in a chat with reporters during the decamping ceremony of the House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency in the 2019 general elections, Engr. Terhide Utaan in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Igbauwa stated that the move had helped greatly in achieving rancour-free campaigns among PDP guber hopefuls in the state adding that most of the PDP governorship aspirants are friends and have continued to maintain their friendship.

‘So far, we would say there’s a reasonable level of success. If you look back to previous years when electioneering started, by now you would have been hearing songs of insults, trading of words of abuse and things like that,’ he stated.

‘But we have cautioned all supporters and even those who are going to sing that we will not tolerate songs that will be insulting to others. A song should carry a message that will be beneficial to the state which is our ultimate objective.

‘Whoever gets into that seat will not have anything different from those of other people who are aspiring to the same seat. So far so good, we have no crisis yet.’

The former Chief Commissioner, Public Complaint Commission and former Chief of Staff and Special Adviser to two former Speakers of the House of Representatives also disclosed that 25 prominent Benue sons have so far indicated interest to run for the number seat on the platform of the PDP in the 2023 elections.

Igbauwa who explained that he is in the race to serve the people noted however that the door is still open to as many who might still want to join the train stressing that at the end of the day, the Party would decide on whoever emerges as its candidate.

‘We are 25 so far but the door is not closed. This is a democracy, so as many as desire to show interest can come forward and they will be accommodated.

‘We are discussing among ourselves but of course, the party is also discussing. You know the general principles of politics in Benue. You have the issue of zoning which is fundamental and that is to be decided by the party and not the candidates. So, I believe that by the time it is determined by the party, then we may have some candidates pulling out of the race.

‘For now, we are all working together and sometimes, some of us even travel in the same vehicle. Somehow, we are trying to keep the polity calm.’