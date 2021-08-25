Thursday, August 26, 2021
More
    AfricaPolitics

    Boko Haram attack kills 16 soldiers in southern Niger

    By Naija247news
    0
    3

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    NIAMEY, Aug 25 (Reuters) – Hundreds of Boko Haram militants attacked a military post in southern Niger overnight, killing 16 soldiers and wounding nine more, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

    About 50 of the Islamist militants were killed in the resulting combat in the West African country’s Diffa region and significant quantities of weapons were recovered, the ministry said in a statement.

    The Boko Haram insurgency broke out in northeastern Nigeria in 2009, but violence frequently spills over into neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon in the Lake Chad Basin.

    In December, an attack blamed on Boko Haram killed 28 people and burned 800 homes in the Diffa region.

    Reporting by Boureima Balima, writing by Aaron Ross, editing by Mark Heinrich

    Previous articleKylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG amid Real Madrid interest – Leonardo
    Next articleBenin agriculture ministry confirms H5N1 avian flu outbreak
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com