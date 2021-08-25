Buhari’s Plans To Islamise Nigeria Is Real – Commodore

A former Nigerian Military top Naval officer Commodore Kunle Olawumi , has revealed during an interview with Sunrise Daily on Channels TV that the plan to islamise Nigeria is real and he has knowledge of the plan.

The former top intelligence officer revealed that he knows one top officer of the President Muhammuda Buhari’s government who he interrogated when he was still an officer and found culpable of sponsoring Boko Haram. He further revealed that the man was released and he is part of the Buhari’s government.

Olawumi further stated that he was an integral part of the team that played a role in bring President Buhari to power, he revealed that he was part of the team that convinced American government to work with Buhari, but that the government has taken Nigeria 60 years backwards by their actions.

“I have worked with President Buhari and I can tell you that there are plans to Islamise this country. I know one person that has been supporting Boko Haram that is part of this Buhari’s government.

“Let me tell you this, Buhari has failed. He is part of the problem of this country. I’m not afraid to die.” Commodore, Kunle Olawumi said.