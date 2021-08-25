The leaders and stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, have stated that they will only accept, support and work for any governorship aspirant of Delta Central extraction if Governor Ifeanyi Okowa directed them to do so.

The PDP group made this known when leaders and members of the Delta Central 2023 (DC-23) lobby group paid a consultative visit to them at Ogwashi-uku, Delta State on Monday.

Former Minister of Agriculture and Defence, Chief (Dr.) Chris Agbobu who spoke on behalf of the leaders posited that it will be ungodly to tell Delta Central Senatorial District to allow Delta South Senatorial District or Delta North Senatorial to go for governor come 2023 after they have waited for 16 years.

He urged the former governor, Chief James Ibori, immediate past governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and the present governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to call for stakeholders’ meetings that will midwife a written and signed agreement for zoning on senatorial districts order as they will no longer tolerate gentleman agreement.

According to him, “we want a properly documented agreement by a majority of the people so that the issue of gentleman agreement will be put to rest.

“Whether it was by coincidence, Delta central has waited for 16 years, it will be ungodly to tell them to wait for south or north to go for governor. But they must discipline their own children to accept zoning.

“When the time comes, anybody Governor Ifeanyi Okowa brings from central, we will follow. Okowa will speak for us because on Okowa we stand”, he added.

Earlier, National Chairman of Delta Central 2023 (DC-23), Senator (Chief) Ighoyota Amori in his speech, stated that DC-23 is a lobby group made up of card-carrying members of the PDP in Delta Central Senatorial District with aim to lobby for the governorship seat to rotate to the Central come 2023.