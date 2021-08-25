Thursday, August 26, 2021
    Destiny Etiko And Colleagues Survive Car Accident While Returning From Burial

    Destiny Etiko and colleagues survive car accident while returning from colleague, Stanley Okoro’s burial.

    Stanley died on Wednesday, August 11, of suspected food poisoning and his colleagues went to his hometown to pay their last respects.

    On their way back, some of them were involved in an accident. Fortunately they survived.

