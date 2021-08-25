Destiny Etiko and colleagues survive car accident while returning from colleague, Stanley Okoro’s burial.
Watch video here
https://www.instagram.com/p/CTAeIKUAHv1/?utm_medium=copy_link
Watch video here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qm401p7hle8
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Stanley died on Wednesday, August 11, of suspected food poisoning and his colleagues went to his hometown to pay their last respects.
On their way back, some of them were involved in an accident. Fortunately they survived.
You must log in to post a comment.