Failure Rating: Lukman Tackles Jega, Says Only PDP Failed

Salihu Moh Lukman, Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has dismissed Prof. Attahiru Jega’s rating of the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as failures, noting that the blanket rating was made without any empirical evidence and therefore a coloured political opinion.

Prof Jega, a stalwart of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) had in a recent BBC interview urged Nigerians to reject the two big political parties in the coming elections, describing them as failures and a disappointment.

Lukman however asserted that while the APC has evidence to show for its stewardship in the last six years, the same cannot be said of the PDP, he allegedly left a litany of woes as its sixteen years rule legacy, among the widespread corruption and insecurity.

He said that for Prof Jega, a respected Political scientist, to have made such weighty claim without providing evidence to back it reduced the statement to the basement of politics, especially that the former INEC Chairman has strayed into the mucky waters of Politics.

“He had submitted that the two big parties had failed to engender good governance and development in the country; consequently, he called on Nigerians not to give their trust to the parties again. Coming from Jega, the claim that both the PDP and APC are the same and had failed Nigerians should not be taken lightly,’’

Lukman opined that for failing to provide clear justification for the claim, Jega unwittingly reduced himself in the estimation of well-meaning Nigerians

Being a Peoples` Redemption Party (PRP) member, it was more about justifying his choice of PRP as opposed to any of the so-called big parties.

In many respects, it wasn’t necessary at all, he doesn’t need to justify his political choice with reference to other parties.

Doing so, cheaply bring him down to the basement of one-dimensional politics, which he is way above,’’ Lukman asserted.

While reeling out what he claimed were a litany of corruption cases the PDP left as a legacy, the PGF DG disclosed that the APC administration has been doing a lot to improve the condition of Nigerians in the areas of agriculture, Infrastructure provisions and economy