Happening in Jos: Women and Youth Reject Joint Task Force trying to set up a Unit at angwan Rukuba, Jos

This is not the first time that the people rejected soldiers having a unit or check point mounted in the community.

The first was after the bomb blast that killed scores in the community with military base in place and the nonchalant attitude of the soldiers towards

apprehending the perpetrators of the act.

The military make shift camp was set ablaze and the camp was closed down.

The people had believed that the armed forces were complacent to the bombing as the camp was reshuffled over night before the bomb blast the following morning.

Details of this second resistance will come shortly.