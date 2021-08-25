I knew why NDA Was Attacked – Femi Fani-kayode

Ex Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has given reasons why the Nigerian Defence Academy was attacked on Monday, August 23.

He said that terrorists who destroyed Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon were after Nigeria.

He also expressed regrets at the death of Major Christopher Datung even though the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) said he is still alive as at the time of this reporting.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “As long as we shy away from taking this strong military option and shy away from entering those countries that the terrorists use as a spring board to attack our people and country, we cannot win this war.

“Those that set Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Syria Lebanon and other North African and Middle Eastern countries alight with war and fratricidal butchery have set their evil eye on Nigeria and are attempting to do the same here by provoking us into a civil war. They shall fail.

“It is time for us to hold our borders sacred and seal them up. It is time to take the battle to the gates and territory of our enemies.

“It is time for us to see one another as brothers, regardless of tribe or faith, come together as one, unite and face the common enemy”.

