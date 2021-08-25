A pressure group, Save Anambra Group (SAG), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to use his good offices to ensure that the outcome of the forthcoming election would be acceptable to all political parties.

National Coordinator of SAG, Dr. Okwuoma Okeke, in a statement, specifically appealed to the president to call the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to order following suspicions and allegations that they were dancing to the tune of some politicians.

“Having observed the obvious inconsistencies and INEC’s lack of transparency so far, SAG has decided to sound some notes of warning before it is too late.

“This is to avoid a situation where the umpire becomes so engrossed in furthering the agenda of a political party and ignore the signs of conflagration that will be the outcome if the right things are not done.

“We, therefore, use this medium to call on the president to call on officials of INEC to live up to its “independence,” in Anambra and stop meddling, and rein in some actors in his cabinet who are piling pressure on the umpire to sabotage the will of Ndi Anambra since the consequences may be grave for our democracy.

“We also urge the judiciary to continue to maintain its independence and avoid being drawn in by mercantile politicians who can only lure them only to be ridiculed by the truth.

“Ndi Anambra and indeed all men of goodwill are watching with keen interest and will not allow the will of the people to be trampled on”, Okeke said