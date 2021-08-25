IPOB must work with Igbo leaders, politicians to free Nnamdi Kalu – Group

Pro -Biafra group, the Biafra Liberation Council, (BLC) has tasked the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) to review its strategy on the agitation for Biafra and consult Igbo leaders to negotiate with the federal government to release their detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

It warned that Kanu’s freedom will only be achieved through pragmatic diplomacy by eminent Biafrans; not through threats and propaganda peddled by pro Biafra agitators.

The group explained that shutting the economy of the Biafran people every Monday until the IPOB leader is released from detention, amounts to wickedness against the interest and survival of the people.

Administrative Secretary of BLC, Austin-Mary Ndukwu, told Vanguard that the people have been made to believe that sit at home is the only solution to get the Nigerian government to release Kanu and warned that the sit at home order, including threats and propaganda will not achieve any result.

BLC further stated that it has been watching the activities of IPOB over the years wondering whose interest they are protecting by always forcing people to sit at home which inflicts hardship on the people.

“It is time to ask IPOB what they are up to in Biafra land. Our people have been hoodwinked into believing that sit at home is the only solution that will ensure the release of their leader. It is absolutely far from the truth. IPOB should swallow its pride and consult sympathetic Igbo leaders to negotiate with the Nigerian government to grant Nnamdi Kanu soft landing. Anything short of this will be aggravating Nnamdi Kanu’s situation in the present litigation. IPOB must stop using derogatory names like ‘saboteur’, ‘Fulani slave’, and other unprintable insults on those who are not in agreement with their style. Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom will only be a reality through pragmatic diplomacy by those that matter in Biafra and not all these threats, and cheap propaganda and being peddled by the IPOB.

“IPOB shouldn’t be ordering people around, telling and forcing them to obey their threats against their will. What have they achieved with past sit at home orders? We have been watching the ctivities of IPOB over the years and wonder whose interest they are protecting. Are they truly working for Biafra independence or executing an agenda scripted by some enemies of Biafra to totally decimate Biafrans? How can a rational individual or group threaten people to sit at home, knowing that our people thrive in buying and selling? Last week, I encountered a sachet water vendor who is a widow complaining to her fellow woman that she is tired of all these sit at home because without her daily sales, her family of six would starve. The Sit at home will create more hardship in Igbo.’

BLC described the sit at home order as a declaration of war and hunger and urged IPOB to find more acceptable ways of carrying out its agitation for Biafra than inflicting pain on people.