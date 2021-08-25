IPOB Sit-At-Home: South East Not Safe To Hold Conference – NUJ

by oshozondii: 7:01pm On Aug 24

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has said that the South-East geo-political zone was not safe to hold its delegates conference scheduled for October 4 in Abia State.

Petrus Obi, NUJ National Vice President, South-East zone, stated this in a statement in Abuja.

He, however, called for a change of venue for the conference to ensure the safety of the delegates and other members who would be travelling from all over the country to participate.

He said, “A glimpse of the security situation in the zone is the ongoing sit-at-home order, which though has been momentarily suspended by the IPOB authorities is being largely complied with by residents and inhabitants anywhere in the zone out of fear for their lives.

“It is on record that Abia, being the home state of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been worst hit by reports of insecurity amidst palpable tension that has enveloped the entire zone.

“The IPOB agitators sustained remonstration of the continuous incarceration of their son and leader Nnamdi Kanu may not have a better opportunity than this being presented by the conference to make a statement.”

Daily Trust reports that October has also been fixed for the court hearing on the bail application of the IPOB leader.

Obi said, “I fear for the lives of the over 1,000 journalists besides other participants, who will be in attendance at the slated conference venue which of course I will not attend because my life is so precious to me.

“It will be in the interest of the revered union and professional body that the conference be postponed and moved to a safer state in the face of security issues in the zone.”