Ishaq Akintola: Taliban Fighters Must Be Allowed To Settle Down

A Nigerian Islamic rights group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has called on the public to ignore all forms of ongoing anti-Taliban propaganda emanating from the American government.

MURIC accused the American government of carrying rumours that the new Taliban government in the country would embark on a mass execution of citizens of Afghanistan that stay behind after the airlifting process.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC

It stated that the new Taliban government should be allowed to settle down due to its various promises to recognise the stipulated rights of Afghanistan citizens.

The MURIC founder and Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters, warned Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto State, and other Nigerians “to stop the habit of running to America to run down their own country.”

He said, “Already, America and its Western allies are neck-deep in an international conspiracy to ensure that Afghanistan becomes a failed state. This explains the frenzied evacuation exercise. They are encouraging every skilled Afghan citizen to leave Afghanistan. It is a calculated attempt to drag the poor country into a brain drain crisis.

“This they do by spreading fear and rumour of mass executions awaiting anyone who stays behind after the exit of allied forces. They ignore the announcement of general amnesty for all made by the Talibans and lay emphasis on possible clampdown on women and the imposition of Shariah law. Most of these fears are unfounded as the Taliban have already declared a more liberal treatment of women.

“MURIC advises America to learn from history. America must allow the Taliban to settle down. Gunboat diplomacy alone cannot rule the world. Respect for human values and norms, including people’s different faiths, is necessary to keep the world away from humanitarian disasters.

“Our advice to the Taliban is to remember that Allah-given fundamental human rights are sacrosanct. The Taliban must avoid extreme measures. We urge them to respect the rights of women, children and non-Muslims as recognised in Islam and to distance their regime from violent and terror-loving elements.

“Bishop Kukah and other Nigerians who are in the habit of rushing to America to run their countries down are advised to think twice. No Western power will teach you what will benefit your country. It is always their national interest first. The way America abandoned Afghanistan to its problems is a big lesson for all.”