Thursday, August 26, 2021
    Major Christopher Datong Is Not Dead, Investigative journalists insists

    Top Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo has stated that Kidnapped Major, Christopher Datong is still alive despite widespread reports of his death.

    On Wednesday, it was widely reported that Datong, who was kidnapped by Bandits on Tuesday after an attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, had been killed.

    However, in a statement via his facebook Page, Soyombo disclosed that Datong was indeed still alive.

    Read below; “FLASH: Despite multiple rumours of his death, Fijnigeria can confirm that the abducted Major Christopher Datong is still alive.”

    “Reports of his death are NOT TRUE.”

    “Details soon.”

